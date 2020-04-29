District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Sandra L. Zang, 55, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Demetria Michelle McKnight, 21, of New Castle, simple assault and two counts of harassment.
•Kaylon Bradley Taylor, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Kelli Lynn Stitt, 25, of Ellwood City, criminal mischief.
•Joseph A. Wiley, 36, of New Castle, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
