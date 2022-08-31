District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Shannon L. Jones, 49, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Ciara L. Latham, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kelly Garcia, 36, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Isaias Robles-Nieves, 21, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy.
•Cortney Marie Lane, 30, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia,
•Maryeliz Rivera-Andujar, 26, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Sean Eric Nixon Jr., 29, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kyle Anthony Weller, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•James Vincent Jenkins, 46, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI.
