aDistrict judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•William W. Rodgers, 46, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
•Thomas William Watt Jr., of New Castle, charged by municipal health violations with two counts of accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Adebo B. Fafiyebi, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Virginia L. Berry, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•STB Property Management LLC, of New Castle, porch violation/decorative, side- walks and driveways violation, soffit and fascia violation and two counts of external paint violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michelle Lee Garrett Hernandez, 50, of New Castle, identity theft and theft by deception.
•Charles E. Hill Jr., 42, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Miranda Christine Flak, 27, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michele Denise McDade, 50, of Aliquippa, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with theft by unlawful taking and endangering the welfare of care-dependent person for whom she is responsible.
•Bryan Frank Alston, 37, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and signaling improperly.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Hope L. Johnson, 51, of New Castle, retail theft and conspiracy-retail theft.
•Cinnamon Carla Clark, 32, of New Castle, three counts of retail theft and one count of conspiracy-retail theft.
•Jason P. McDowell, 45, of Edinburg, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Dale Lee Duffield, 58, of Slippery Rock, charged by state police with criminal trespass and scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•William John Beighley, 67, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with neglect of animals.
Common pleas court judges
DOMINICK MOTTO
Brandon Boone — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,029.75 and fines of $500.
Darris Lane — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $362.75 and fines of $300.
Darin Lane — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to have no contact with the victim and is not to enter the premises of Town and Country. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,550.25.
Ashleigh Karnes — Following a guilty plea to access device fraud, the defendant will pay court costs and fees of $1,217.75 and restitution of $307.36.
Continuances: James Mayberry, Timothy Adams, Lisa Wright.
J. CRAIG COX
Andrew Clark — Following a guilty plea to child pornography, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He was also sentenced to probation for four years.
Following a guilty plea to a second count of child pornography, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum 23 months and 15 days with 1 day served. He was also sentenced to probation for four years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $850.25.
William Brommer — Following a guilty plea to indecent assault — without consent of other, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Following a guilty plea to indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age, the defendant was sentenced to probation for four years and is to have no contact with the victim. Following a guilty plea to a second charge of indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age, the defendant was sentenced to probation for four years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,657.50.
