Correction
•Brandie Massioni has been hired to replace Janice Marshall as secretary/treasurer of Perry Township. This information was missing from a photo caption in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Larry C. Hollerman, 50, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance.
•Jeremiah Mylan Robinson, 26, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Andrew W. Sorbo, 65, of Wampum, charged by Ellwood City police with DUI.
