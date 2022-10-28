Correction
News. Enon Valley’s trick or treat hours will be from 6 to 8 pm. Oct. 31. An incorrect date was listed in Tuesday’s edition. A complete list of times appears on page B1.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jeffrey John McMahan, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with cruelty to animals.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony J. Cheairs, 25, of Detroit, MI, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Goldie L. Savage-Snyder, 39, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds and accumulation of rubbish and garbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.