Births
To Robert Clark and Autumn Reid, a son on Nov. 29, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Mike and Brittany Ferguson, a daughter on Dec. 3, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. About 1,100 feet of Verizon telecommunications wire was reported stolen from West Pittsburg Road and Denny Drive in Taylor Township between Nov. 26 and Tuesday.
•Theft. A 600-foot garden hose was reported stolen from a property in the 600 block of Allen Street on the city’s East Side between Nov. 25 and 27. A 100-foot garden hose also was missing.
•Theft. A red Yamaha 26-inch snowblower was reported stolen from property in the 900 block of Vogan Street on the city’s East Side the morning of Nov. 30.
•Theft. A green Yamaha moped was reported stolen from property in the 200 block of North Crawford Avenue on the Lower East Side the morning of Nov. 30.
•Burglary. Someone entered a home in the 100 block of Walnut Street on the East Side on Nov. 28. A tile cutter, hose, vacuum, black American flag and masonry tools were reported missing.
•Theft. A black Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from the 500 block of Highland Avenue around 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
STATE
•Theft, hit and run. The unknown driver of a stolen vehicle caused a collision with three other cars around 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Lawrence Avenue in Wayne Township. Police said the car, which had been reported stolen moments before the crash, hit a car driven by Raymond Miller, 24, of Ellwood CIty. The impact caused Miller’s car to travel off the road and hit an embankment, then it hit cars driven by Evan Gibbons, 26, of Ellwood City, and Jacquelyn Dallies, 28, of Ellwood City. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled, police said. No injuries were reported.
•Accident. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Zachary Towers, 27, of Butler was northbound on Route 19 in Scott Township around 10:15 a.m. Nov. 28 when it crossed the oncoming lane and went off the road and hit an embankment. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
•Accident. A car driven by Larry R. Wofford Jr., 35, of Edinburg went into a ditch off North Edinburg Road in Mahoning Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday as he swerved to miss a deer on the road. He was not injured. His vehicle was towed.
