District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Donald William Brown, 44, of New Castle, terroristic threats.
•Robert E. Allen, 65, of New Castle, terroristic threats.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•John K. Humensky, 52, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with robbery and terroristic threats.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Niko Antonio Froce, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.