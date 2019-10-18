District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Randy Alan Buynyak, 47, of West Pittsburg, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Billie Jean Davis, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Albert David Skillman, of Ormond Beach, Fl., failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Tina M. Byers, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Elani Spanos, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Steve Karenbauer, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•DSVSPV VI LLC, of New Castle, use of porch for storage prohibited, exterior walls violation, sidewalks and driveways violation, exterior paint violation, failure to cut weeds/grass, handrails and guards violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Danny Williams, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation.
•Gary L. Moore, 68, of New Wilmington, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Revved Up Real Estate LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Brian Rice, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•David S. Nicholas, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kirt K. Guilmart, 53, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lisa Marie Cossentino, 27, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with violation of commonwealth rules/regulations control property.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Ernest Skillern, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Whylene A. Clark, 75, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
