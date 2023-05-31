Correction
•The concert at the New Wilmington amphitheater starring Keiper and Company is from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10. An incorrect time was provided to the New Castle News.
Birth
•To James and Alexa Dotson, of Neshannock Township, a son on May 28, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Aaron Andrew Duffy, 42, of Bessemer, simple assault and harassment.
•Joseph Mahan, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Doreese Eileene Bell, 73, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
