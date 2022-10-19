Police
STATE
•Accident. A Toyota Celica driven by Dylan T. Haynes, 22, of Ellwood City, was northbound on Oswald Street in Wayne Township around 12:06 a.m. Monday when his car went off the road and hit an embankment and overturned onto its roof. No injuries were reported. His vehicle was towed. Police said Haynes is to be cited for a traffic lane violation.
•Criminal mischief. Police on Monday charged Derrick Travers, 33, of New Castle, for reportedly punching the hood of a car and running over a mailbox on Pearl Drive and State Road in Hickory Township around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 30. He is facing counts of stalking, harassment and criminal mischief and is out of jail on a $30,000 unsecured bond. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
•Lost. A white gold wedding band was reported lost along Harlansburg Road in Scott Township between noon and 3 p.m. April 23. If anyone has found it already, or if anyone finds it, they are asked to contact the police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Elisha M. Austin, 19, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night.
•Robert William Lombardo Jr., 39, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Anthony Kelly, 25, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at stop sign and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
•Timothy R. Wilkes, 34, of New Castle, simple assault, strangulation and harassment.
•Misael Rivar, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Patrick Sean Sutton, 55, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Thomas Anthony Fontana Jr., 56, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Forest Leigh McGonigal, 33, of Idaho Falls, ID, retail theft,
•Brendon Earl Nichols, 27, of Pocatello, ID, retail theft.
•Adriana L. King, 24, of New Castle, harassment.
•Renee Marie Sheetz, 54, of New Castle, harassment.
•Brandy Nicole Habeger, 49, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jeffrey P. Mansfield, 43, of New Castle, harassment.
•Shavon I. Walker, 42, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
Lindsey L. Keating, 37, of New Castle, two counts of simple assault.
Mark Lee Moore Jr., 33, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Harley Lynn Brunswick, 28, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.•Mark Jason Butler, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with resisting arrest, intent to possess a controlled substance and retail theft.
•Laura Jean Berstler, 37, of Darlington, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Justin Ray Crespo, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
George D. Gattison, 27, of Warren, Ohio charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, no headlights, no rear lights, disregarding traffic lane and failure to use safety belt.
Bylon Renee Hemskey, 39, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft and defiant trespass.
