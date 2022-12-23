Police
STATE
Accident. Charles Nero, 52, of New Castle, was driving his Kia Sorento on U.S. Route 422 at 6 a.m. Dec. 21 in Pulaski Township when, to avoid hitting an animal, he hit the brakes and left the rod down an embankment and struck several trees. He sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.
Accident. Jeremey L. Gibson, 31, of West Pittsburg, was traveling in an Isuzu Hombre at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 16 on River Road in Wayne Township when the vehicle went off the road, struck an embankment and overturned on its roof. Gibson suffered suspected minor injuries and refused medical treatment, while passenger Natasha J. Johnson, 32, of Beaver Falls sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Cody Lloyd Hockenberry, 35, of Harmony, charged by state police with forgery, identity theft, access device unauthorized by user and theft by deception.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Courtney Lee Mosconi, 34, of Sharpsville, charged by state police with DUI.
