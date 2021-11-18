District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Sierra Morella, 23, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, intent to possess a controlled substance and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Kaitlynn Lee Calir Gilmore, 19, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence, two counts each of disregarding traffic lane and damage to unattended vehicle or property and one count of careless driving.
•Andrew Thomas Smith, 60, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Louis M. Thomas, 55, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with four counts each of motor vehicles, sanitation-exterior property areas and storage areas.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jennie Stephenson, 43, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
•Omar Allababdah, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Peter Anthony Perillo, 63, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Ricardo A. Kostyk, 30, of Clearwater, FL, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Michael Robert Frontini, 57, of Ellwood City, three counts of access device fraud and one count of receiving stolen property.
•Anthony Eugene Williams, 20, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at red signal, location of registration permit, failure to use safety belt, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Laura Ann Lapa, 60, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with defiant trespass.
State police charged the following:
•Mandy Sue Bales, 44, of Enon Valley, simple assault and harassment.
•Marc Scott Delio, 58, of New Wilmington, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
•Cecil Lynn Calhoun, 42, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
•Shannon Nicole Lesher, 30, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Muiyideen A. Ibiyemi, of Providence, RI, charged by municipal code enforcement with nuisance ordinance.
Marriage Licenses
Said Aboutaj, 61, and Christina Marie Cook, 40
Evan Bollinger, 30, and Shannon Jo Miller, 24
Stuart Theodore Day, 37, and Jade Kozlina, 36
Danielle Hope Fehrs, 28, and Tyler Edward Hughes, 29
Nicholas James Giglio Jr., 29, and Maria Elizabeth Reino, 29
Joshua W. Guthrie, 45, and Terri Ann Warnick, 61
Richard A. Mangino Jr, 46, and Shelley R. Wickline, 44
Cagney Amanda Agnes McCarty, 24, and Nicholas James Shearer, 28
Divorces
Leanne Buben, 34, of New Castle, from Alex Buben, 34, of New Castle.
They were married Nov. 5, 2016.
Ronelle Nichole Navalio, 47, of Franklin Township, from Edward Lee Quear Jr., of Ellwood City. They were married Feb.13, 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.