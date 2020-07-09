Births
To Troy and Brittany Lyon of New Castle, a son on July 6, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Samuel Michael and Heather Heaney of New Castle, a daughter on July 6, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Brittany Flory, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and one count of escape.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Randy Alan Buynyak, 48, of West Pittsburg, charged by New Castle police with adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and obstruction highways.
RICHARD A RUSSO
•Bradley Shane Webb Jr., 24, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with disorderly conduct.
Common Pleas Court
Dominick Motto
•Paul Maldonado — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months with the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to comply with any and all recommendations of that agency. He is to pay court costs and fees of $858.96 and fines of $1,000.
•Timothy Peak Jr. — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,233,75 and restitution of $462.48.
•Timothy Peak Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years with five days served. The first 90 days will be served under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $825.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $45.50.
•Timothy Peak Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $900.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $305.
•Larissa Spencer — Following a guilty plea to furnishing authorities with information without knowledge, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75 and fines of $200.
Continuance: Brittany Flory
J. Craig Cox
•Malcolm Kg Jones — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,603.25 and fines of $200.
•Jessica Colarossi — Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $622.25 and fines of $300.
•Danielle Kumrow — Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first six months under house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the victim. She is to pay court costs and fees of $4,555.25.
John W. Hodge
•Deonte Adams —Following a guilty plea to possession of firearm prohibited, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three years to a maximum of eight years with 169 days served. Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement of 3 years to a maximum of eight years with 117 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $987.75 and restitution of $1,184.
•Frank Collins III — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring for the first seven days. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,461.25 and fines of $500.
•Michael Quear — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring for the first seven days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1362.75, fines of $500 and restitution of $262.
•Elliot Reed — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,741.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $310.25.
Continuance: Terry Silvis
