Living Here. Eight members of the Class of 2021 each received a $1,000 Team Emma Forever Scholarship. A headline in Wednesday’s edition cited an incorrect number.
•Theft. A wheelbarrow was reported missing May 13 from a residence in Slippery Rock Township. Police are attempting to identify a “white, heavy set, female with dark hair” whose name is Wendy in connection with the incident. According to police, she drives a black Nissan Titan and is an employee of Instacart. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 598-2211.
•Identity theft. A Wayne Township woman reported to police Saturday that someone opened an unemployment claim in her name in Kentucky. With help from unemployment officials in Kentucky, the fraudulent account was closed before any money was paid out.
•Identity theft. A North Beaver Township woman told police May 24 that that someone opened an unemployment claim in her name. The victim’s employer received a notice and notified the victim of the fraudulent claim, who in turn notified police.
•Accident. Police did not provide the name of the 17-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Passat who was stopped at an intersection of Glass Road and Grange hall Road in Scott Township around 3 p.m. Saturday. He turned left into the path of a Ford F-350 driven by William F. O’Brien, 48, of New Castle. No injuries were reported. The teen’s car was towed and he is to be cited for disobedience of traffic control devices.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Anthony R. Agostenelli, 50, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking.
•Christine M. Romano, 59, of East Palestine, Ohio, harassment.
•Amy Nichole Dubois, 33, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Craig Antonio Morrow Jr., 37, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Moraine State Park charged the following:
•Samuel Alan Banker, 28, of PIttsburgh, disorderly conduct and violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Mae Fetu, 33, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Brooke Avery Boster, 25, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Isabel Carmela Zappa, 25, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Franklin J. Paglia, of Ellwood City, extermination/infestation and motor vehicles violation.
•Eric D. Paglia, of Ellwood City, extermination/infestation and motor vehicles violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Damien D. Dukes, 42, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joseph Richard Bassaly, 36, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Roman J. Byler, 21, of New Wilmington. control of property regulations violation.
•Ervin A. Byler, 18, of New Wlimington, control of property regulations violation.
Dominick Motto
Dayna Griffin — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,387.75, fines of $500 and restitution of $48.25.
Isiah Carr — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 80 days to a maximum of 164 days with 165 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $664.75 and fines of $500.
Isiah Carr — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 80 days to a maximum of 165 days with 165 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $664.75 and fines of $500.
Bryon Benetas — Following a guilty plea to two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of thee years to a maximum of six years with 456 days served. He is to have no contact with the victims. He also received probation for two years. Following a guilty plea to five counts of recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one month to a maximum of six months with 456 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $887.75 and restitution of $2,324.63.
Darris Lane — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant received no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $395.75 and fines of $200.
Ashley Annarumo — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,104.25 and restitution of $40.22.
J. CRAIG COX
Ralph Dottle Jr. — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to refrain from entering the premises of Walmart and is to participate in a drug or alcohol treatment program and complete the recommendations of that agency. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2.427.10 and restitution of $268.
Continued: David Turner, James Cracraft, Russell Pelligrene, Ashenique Dennis, Robert Milone, Arfthur Paige, Devin Habib, Richard Neely, Jermaine Hughes, Albert Pennachio, Anthony Staph, Robert Janes
