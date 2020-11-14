District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jennifer Lynn Trott, 39, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of opening door unsafely, improper turn/green light and careless driving.
•Dayna M. Griffin, 42, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and intent to possess a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven E. Barr, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Glenn Allen Morris, 58, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and operating vehicle without required insurance.
