Police
STATE
Accident. A car driven by Luana J. Davies hit a deer on Route 422 West near the Moravia Street Exit around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 5. Davies’ car was towed. No injuries were reported.
Accident. Vehicles driven by Ashley N. McCune, 35, of New Castle, and Brady A. Johnson, 30 of Marble, Pennsylvania, were both eastbound on East Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when Johnson’s car hit McCune’s from behind at a traffic light. The accident was reported 12 hours later, police said. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Anthony Lawrence McGeachy, 46, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with two counts of false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and one count each of theft by deception and criminal attempt-theft by deception.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tammy Lynn Herb, 48, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Te’Quawn Stewart, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Leroy V. Washington, 55, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Shawniece Mathis-Washington, 47, of New Castle, disorderly house.
