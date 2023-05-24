District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Timothy Rice, 22, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Timothy Allen Myers, 41, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police charged the following:
•Diondre Quavon Calhoun, 30, of New Castle, three DUI charges, one count of drug possession and one count of disorderly conduct.
•Jalen Quintele Shawrece Jones Sr., 31, of New Castle, three DUI counts, drug possession, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jack A. Rao Jr., 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft, receiving stolen property and trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kylee Rae Maggie, 42, no address, charged by Pulaski Township police with trespass.
State police charged the following:
•Kevin Andrew Jones, 33, of Meadville, four counts of drug possession, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Chase Colton Shkuratoff-Rhoades, 22, of Sharon, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic-related summaries.
