District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joseph M. Carnahan, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals and simple assault and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, purchase of an alcohol beverage by a minor and disregarding traffic lane.
•Tarra Lynne Mesko, 40, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Scott Robert Moore, 36, of New Castle, simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Benjamin Ray Stiffler, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with two counts of harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Edward Allen Laurain, 51, of Ellwood City, strangulation and simple assault.
•Brooke Renee Colao, 39, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•615 Entertainment LLC, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
State police charged the following:
•James K. Miller, 46, of New Castle, harassment.
•Madolyn Mae Magusiak, 48, of New Castle, harassment.
•Tabitha D. Wilkins, 22, of New Castle, harassment.
•Tyler Lane Claypool, 28, of New Castle, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Krystan Nichole McCollums, 33, of Slippery Rock, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Feliciano Diaz, 29, of New Castle, two counts of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
