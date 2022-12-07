District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 26, of Butler, charged by New Castle police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Lisa A. Wright, 53, of Fombell, illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
•Benjamin Ray Stiffler, 40, of Ellwood City, simple assault, harassment.
•Daniel Matthew Norton, 36, of Ellwood City, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Jamie Lynn Dillinger, 21, of Mercer, marijuana/small amount personal use.
•Kyleigh A. Sadler Ruskin, 24, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
