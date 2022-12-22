District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Donald Allen Lutz, 89, of Ellwood City, charged by Union Township police with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers early then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 14F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 4:47 am
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.