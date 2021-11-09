District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kyreed Charles Jordan, 24, of Astoria, NY, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and criminal attempt-theft by deception.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rondell Lamar Owens, 32, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, violation of period requiring lighted lamps, having an improper muffler, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Bryce William Dolquist, 23, of New Castle, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
