District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Andre Upshaw, 44, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Maggie Amelia Hopple, 37, of Beaver Falls, DUI.
•David Andrew Starr, 21, of Ellwood City, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Buckshaw Earl Montgomery, 35, New Castle, charged by Union Township police with firearms not to be carried without a license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ashlee Monique Jones, 29, of Youngstown, charged by Neshannock Township police with DUI.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Robert J. McConahy, 31, of New Castle, DUI, accident involving damage attended vehicle/property, resisting arrest.
•Bradley William DiFrischia, 37, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
