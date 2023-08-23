Births
•To LeTeasha Parker, of Farrell, a daughter, born Aug. 19, 2023 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
•To Chris and Brittany Acierno, of Poland, Ohio, a son, born Aug. 18, 2023 at Mercy Health — St. Elizabeth's Boardman Hospital.
•To Braydon Knauf and Kendra Lingenfelter, of Greenville, a son, born Aug. 18, 2023 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Scott Allen Keller, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Rhonda Sue Lample, 45, of Ellwood City, three counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of criminal mischief.
•William Perrine, 52, of Ellwood City, making repairs/selling offensive weapons.
•James Gregory Locke, 35, of Ellwood City, two counts of possession of a contraband substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.