Birth
To Jonathan Toy and Kelly Jones of New Castle, a daughter on March 21, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jerrell Marquis Huddleston, 32, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, robbery, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault.
•Bonnie L. Olinger, 62, of New Castle, hinder apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal.
•Tina Deal of New Castle, hinder apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal.
•Reena Jones, 51, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
•David Lee Bromley, 33, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
•Martel Lamar Webb, 28, of New Castle, robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jason Robert Kloss, 43, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Robert Lee Gravatt, 32, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Erin Kathleen Cox, 39, of New Castle, theft by deception, receiving stolen propery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.