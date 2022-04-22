Correction
•Local. Nicholas Suders was the sole donor for a liver transplant for his mother three months ago, on Jan. 10. Information about the donor and the time frame of the transplant were incorrect in the photo and caption in Wednesday’s edition.
Births
To Jonathan R. Duncan and Katie Trott of New Castle, a daughter on April 15, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Ali Danielle and Eric Alan “Goose” Persch of New Wilmington, a daughter on April 21 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Vandalism. A resident of a house in the 900 block of Morton Street reported that a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans threw a rock through the window of her house. Police were unable to identify him.
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw a rock through the front window of a house in the 400 block of Laurel Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. April 9.
•Accident. Police on April 13 charged Gabrielle Marie Buttgereit, 27, of West Clen-Moore Boulevard, after her vehicle reportedly hit a pole around 4:15 a.m. Feb. 20. Police saw her car traveling on North Liberty Street and it had heavy front-end damage and smoke was coming out of the hood. The police found the car’s bumper by the pole, and the pole was cracked, according to a police report. Buttgereit faces three counts of driving while under the influence and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.
•Burglary. Someone broke into an apartment in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue and stole two laptop computers and a television, between April 9 and 12.
•Found. A white and black Avent bicycle was found on April 6 in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue. The police are keeping the bike in storage until the owner contacts them.
•Shots fired. Police responded to a call from the Capitol Grill at 108 N. Mercer St. around 12:03 a.m. April 6. They found three .38-caliber casings in the parking lot outside. The owner told police that a man walked into the bar just before midnight and requested a drink and was told the bar was closed. The man then left and the owner soon after heard gunfire, police reported.
•Burglary. A gun was reported stolen from a house in the 600 block of Forest Avenue around 7 p.m. April 4. The resident told police that he had returned home that evening and discovered his 9 millimeter semiautomatic gun with a loaded 15-shot magazine was missing. He said there was no forced entry.
•Theft. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a white Ford F-350 pickup truck that was parked in a lot at Lawrence County Cares at 708 W. Washington St., between Nov. 1 and March 31. the vehicle is owned by the business, police said.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 33, of New Castle, two counts of theft by deception.
•Justin Ryan Sager, 31, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Deangelo Jermain Cooper, 38, of New Castle, two counts of theft by deception.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Donielle Lynn Dejohn, 55, of Pulaski, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Rachel Catherine Duffy, 22, of New Castle, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of false reports, communication with 911, obstructing the administration of law/other government functions, disorderly conduct, false alarm to agency of public safety and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
