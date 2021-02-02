Births
To Stephanie Tress of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Fredrick and Rachelle Mathieson, a son on Jan. 16, 2021, at Sharon Regional Health System.
Police
STATE
•Accident. About 12:28 a.m. Thursday, a pickup truck that was eastbound on Route 488 in Perry Township left the roadway, striking a school bus stop sign, a guide rail and a wire fence before continuing into an open field. The vehicle then turned around, went back to the roadway and left the area, heading east on Route 488. Police noted the truck would have significant front-end damage, and asked anyone with information to contact state police at (724) 598-2211.
•Harassment. A Mahoning Township resident told police that her former boyfriend had been sending her unwanted emails, phone calls and text messages, and had occasionally driven past her home. Police said the former boyfriend was having a mental health crisis, and that he was relegated to the care of UPMC Jameson and the Lawrence County Crisis Shelter for a mental health evaluation and associated treatment. No charges have been filed.
•Criminal mischief. Police responded at 2:54 a.m. Monday to a home on Route 958 in Wilmington Township, where a window pane at the rear of the residence had been broken. Damage was estimated at $250. Police said similar incidents have occurred around the area, and ask anyone with information or surveillance video on any of them call police at (724) 598-2211.
•Accident. Police said Austin J. Shultz, 18, of Rochester was northbound on Russell Road in North Beaver Township at 3:29 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2011 GMC Terrain because of snow and ice conditions as he attempted to merge onto Orchard Road. His vehicle left the road and struck a tree head-on. Neither Shultz nor a 17-year-old male passenger were injured. The car was removed from the scene by Wallace Towing.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Leah Marie Davidson, 38, of Monaca, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandon James Stafford, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, contraband/controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance,
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jessica Robinson, of West Middlesex, charged by the Wilmington Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Dustin Joseph Taylor, 26, of Greenville, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
The Laurel Area School District charged the following:
•Chad Faraone, of Slippery Rock, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Sheila Zona, of Slippery Rock, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
