District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Domenick Michael Gates, 28, of New Castle, child endangerment, DUI.
•Jaylin Johnson Tolbert, 17, of New Castle, robbery threatening serious injury, theft, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a minor.
•Stacy Rice, 54, of New Castle, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Carl William Penwell, 23, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
•Ian C. Frey, 36, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with two DUI-related charges.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joshua M. Blair, 48, of Neshannock, charged by Neshannock Township police with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
