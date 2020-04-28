District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
State police charged:
•Shakira Lichelle Henley, 24, of New Castle, burglary, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Sean E. Nixon Jr., 27, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kathy Campbell, 18, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Garrett Blake Lutz, 39, of Harmony, simple assault and harassment.
•Connie Dee Lauderbaugh, 56, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Dearion Vaughn Richardson, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, marijuana-small amount for personal use, obscured plates, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
•Bret Conrad Baldelli, 38, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
•William Joseph Hedglin, 53, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest, failure to stop and give information or render aid, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Myron T. Gardner, 28, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, resisting arrest and intent to possess a controlled substance.
