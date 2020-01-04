Correction
•Local. In Thursday’s edition, a story pertaining to St. Marguerite’s Club in Mahoningtown incorrectly identified the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for citing the club. The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, District Enforcement Office No. 8, handled the incident with the club.
Birth
To Leelynn Lindsay or Barkeyville, a daughter on Dec. 31, 2019, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Justin A. Martin, 24, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence.
•Austin Greathouse, 21, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving.
•Brian Adam Kent, 28, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Shakira Henley, 24, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Andre L. Hall, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Randy Alan Buynyak, 47, of West Pittsburg, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
•Randy Bailey, 36, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Gary R. Minnitte Jr., 47, of Portersville, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with taking/possession of game or wildlife.
•Seth G. Bingle, 36, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with three counts of retail theft.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Michael David Christy Jr., 37, of New Castle, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
