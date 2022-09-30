District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Abdou Saada, of New Castle, charged by Thomas K. Shannon Jr. with willfully fails or refuses to make any such contribution or other payment required.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Cole N. Borgia, 37, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Brittany Lynn Duffield, 21, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lance Louis, 41, of New Castle, harassment.
•Charles A. Tomlin, 53, of New Castle, control of alarm devices.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Joseph Carter, 43, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault and harassment.
•Becky Collins, of Pittsburgh, charged by municipal code enforcement with motor vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Nathaniel Dwight Cummings, 21, of Enon Valley, charged by North Beaver Township police with harassment and criminal mischief-tamper with property.
•Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Felica Marie Heath, 33, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving with license suspended and vehicle registration suspended.
•Sara M. Bowser, 40, of Enon Valley, intent to possess a controlled substance.
