Correction
Local. The Local Services Tax expected to be increased in Neshannock Township in 2020, is a wage tax, not a per capita tax, which is a separate tax paid by residents who live in a community and is not related to wages. Neshannock schools collect a per capita tax of $15. This information was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
Births
To Shania Burk of New Castle and Jamie Woodruff Jr. of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 5, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Kathryn and Anthony McCloskey of Pulaski, a daughter on Dec. 6, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Amanda Wise of Sharon and Francis Owens III of Sharon, a daughter on Dec. 5, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roberto Gardner, 35, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jacobs Haji, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Shawniece Mathis, of New Castle, two counts of accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Jerry Mosley, of New Castle, two counts of accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Louis Thomas, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Charles B. Hutchison, 67, of Ellwood City, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with unlawful device making equipment produces/traffics, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Justin T. Pounds, 27, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Robert Earl Durbin, 68, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Steven J. Anderson, 48, of Ellwood City, operating vehicle while blood alcohol level is 0.02 percent or higher-third offense.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joseph Serjak, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, no rear lights and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Michael F. Weaver, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
•George Antonio Finkley, 34, of Washingtonville, Ohio, driving under the influence, obscured plates and no rear lights.
