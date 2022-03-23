District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Louis M. Thomas, 55, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with four counts each of sanitation-exterior property areas and exterior property areas-motor vehicles, three counts of storage areas and one count of failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Carl Gardner, 51, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•James Miller, 47, of New Castle, conspiracy-criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Dana Marie Stiffler, 41, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Leslie Wayne White Jr., 32, of New Castle, sexual assault and indecent assasult without consent of other.
•Darrell D. Rice Jr., 33, of New Castle, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and one count of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.
•Jaylin Wells, 28, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Glenn M. Woods, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•William Edward Balin Jr., 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kyle McCowin, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with stairways, decks, porches and balconies, rubbish/garbage and parking of any utility trailer, recreational vehicle or motor home prohibited in the front yard.
•John N. Henley Jr., of Edinburg, charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue with doing business without a license.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Life Lawrence Learning Center, of Union Township, control of alarm devices.
•Lindsey Lee Keating, 36, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Matthew James Stokes, 42, of New Castle, disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Maranda Lynn Bookamer, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, careless driving and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
