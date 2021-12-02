District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jamal Ramon Hopkins, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tyler M. Kelosky, 22, of Ellwood City, charged by Shenango Township police with giving false identification to a law officer, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license and failure to use a safety belt.
•Allanah D. Johnson, 20, of Philadelphia, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Ryan P. Nebel, 41, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of not yielding at roadway.
•Madison Simone Wynn, 20, of Ellwood City, charged by Shenango Township police with disorderly conduct and registration and certificate of title required.
Marriage licenses
Jason Allan Black, 38, and Kandice Marie Hetrick, 39
Allison Ann Briggs, 58, and John Luke Eltschlager, 57
Carolanne Marie Chuderewicz, 32, and Dalton Mwila, 39
Shay Anna Hasson, 28, and Nicklas Christian Micco, 25
Kayla Marie Petronelis, 35, and Dondi Searcy Jr. 36
Carmita Danielle Smith, 40, and Bo Allan Williams, 35
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Shawniece Mathis-Washington — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $855.25 and restitution of $539.
James C. Brumley — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 171 days to a maximum of 1 year. He was also given probation for 1 year. Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, he was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $880.25 and fines of $500.
Michael Jackson — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years. He is to have no contact with the minor child and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,428.75.
Lance Johnson — Following a guilty plea to robbery, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 2 years and 6 months to a maximum of 8 years with 161 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $889.25 and restitution of $156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.