Police
NEW CASTLE
•Prostitution. New Castle police have charged Miranda Houk, 35, of 119 E. Grant St. with one count of prostitution after she tried to solicit an undercover officer just before midnight Aug. 7 at the corner of North Mill and Home streets.
STATE
•Accident. Police reported that Daniel Zack, 53, of Beaver Falls, hit a gate of a private residence on Route 18 in North Beaver Township around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5. His car continued through a yard and went down a steep embankment onto Wampum Road. The police found his car about half a mile east of there. Zack was issued six traffic citations related the incident.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•John Galazia, 59, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Glenn M. Woods, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•William Scott Simmons Jr., 20, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Nathan J. Stokes Jr., 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brie Anne Hilton, 36, of Sharon, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•BDS LLP, of New Castle, window, skylight and door frames violation.
•Kaylee Shoaff, 28, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Ali Wekhyan, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•J. Turner Properties LLC, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation.
•Hoffmeier Holdings LLC, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas violation.
•Roberta Condron, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Alan Caldwell, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Vincent Evanoski, 58, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation.
•George A. Plaufcan, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
•Amanda Dominick, of New Castle, two counts of motor vehicles violation.
•Jamie Dominick, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Cross Development LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass, motor vehicles violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Windward 12 LLC, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation, failure to cut weeds/grass and sanitation-exterior property areas violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Sandra Lee Kelly, 71, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Justin N. Park, 19, of Ellwood City, charged by Neshannock Township police with 12 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and failure to stop at red signal and one count each of failure to stop at stop sign, driving without lights to avoid identity or arrest, reckless driving, no headlights and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Nickolas Duane Davis, 24, of Sharon, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, driving an unregistered vehicle, vehicle registration suspended, display plate card in improper vehicle, exceeding the speed limit and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Nicole Marie Forcina, 36, of Tarentum, three counts of driving under the influence.
•Robert Will Lombardo Jr., 36, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
