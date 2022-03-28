Correction.
•Vision. Karla Danessa is a volunteer at The Neighborhood Link in Mahoningtown. Her last name was incorrect Saturday in Section H of Vision.
Mildred Jean "Midge" (Hess) Lutz of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 23, 2022. She was 92 years old. Born in West View, Allegheny County, on Aug. 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Grace Hamburg. Midge was a w…
James Drenning, 74, of Neshannock Township, passed away the afternoon of March 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson. Born Oct. 8, 1947, in Windber, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Roy and Eula (Thomas) Drenning. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, the former Lois Bender. Jim had w…
