Births
To Christopher Hill and Kortney L. Kelley of New Castle, a son on Jan. 30, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Vincent Sorbo Jr. and Shay Miller of New Wilmington, a son on Jan. 30, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Spring Heather Brunswick, 35, of New Castle, promoting prostitution.
•Brittany Nicole Flory, 30, of New Castle, promoting prostitution and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•D’Angelo Chavis, 19, of New Castle, two counts each of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•John Robert Ayersman, 29, of New Castle, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Pamela S. Pogozelec, of Ellwood City, exterior structures violation.
•Jamie M. Meyer, of Ellwood City, exterior structures violation.
State police charged the following:
•Nicole Marie Priscilla, 22, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Christopher J. Smiley, 32, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Eric Joseph Conley, 40, of Beaver Falls, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, failure to carry license, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Trafford James Couch, 39, of Ellwood City, two counts each of driving under the influence and failure to use safety belt and one count each of driving without a license, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Darin Leroy Hoak, 56, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving and safety restraints violation.
•Regis Eugene Lilley, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and careless driving.
•Andre D. Layton Robinson, 25, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving and no rear lights.
•Rahnee K. Niebzydoski, 23, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lawrence Christopher Johnson, 57, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with burglary, simple assault, criminal trespass and harassment.
RICK RUSSO
•Autumn Mae Myers, 42, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use and careless driving.
