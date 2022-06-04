District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Daniel Clark, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Paris Lamar Gray, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
•Canton Dayshawn Blakey, 33, of New Castle, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
•Mark David Gates, 41, of Hillsville, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of no rear lights.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Isaiah S. Thompson, 22, of Pittsburgh, driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Walter Henry Guffey, 38, of Wampum, two counts each of burglary and theft by unlawful taking and one count of criminal trespass.
•Shane Kevin O’Donnell, 23, of Pittsburgh, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
•Hakeem Jord Fitzpatrick, 35, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Katrina D. Brewer, 30, of Beaver Falls, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Andrew Gabriel Busby, 21, of New Castle, charged by state police with arrest prior to requisition.
