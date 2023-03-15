Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. A vehicle driven by Leeana Durbin, 21, of North Lafayette Street, Mahoningtown, was eastbound on Carson Street around 9:15 a.m. Monday when her car went off the road and hit a tree near the intersection with Pearl Street. Three juvenile passengers were in her car and the occupants sustained unknown injuries and were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Durbin’s car was towed. She is to be cited for careless driving and driving at unsafe speed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marco Anto Rodriguez, 31, of Philadelphia, charged by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department with institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lawrence James Jones Jr., 30, of New Castle, intimidation of a witness/victim, terroristic threats.
•Jared Bradley Yerby, 39, of Beaver Falls, simple assault.
•Tyrone Gardner, 23, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, DUI.
•Lisa Marie Gray, 42, of New Castle, DUI, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office charged the following:
•Krystal Gerstberger, 32, of Ellwood City, aggravated assault, assault by prisoner, aggravated harassment by prisoner.
•Tamara Ann Taylor, 49, of New Castle, contraband/controlled substance.
•Mankel N. Hirth, 22, of the Lawrence County jail, institutional vandalism.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Vernon Lee McKinney Jr., 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Conner John Aiken, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
