Correction
•Local. The name of Wayde Killmeyer, director of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City, was spelled incorrectly in Wednesday’s page 1 article.
Birth
To Brandon and Desiree Wheale of New Castle, a son on Aug. 7, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Mark Lee Jackson Jr., 28, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Carl E. Claypoole Jr., 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
