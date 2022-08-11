Correction

•Local. The name of Wayde Killmeyer, director of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City, was spelled incorrectly in Wednesday’s page 1 article.

Birth

To Brandon and Desiree Wheale of New Castle, a son on Aug. 7, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Mark Lee Jackson Jr., 28, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

•Carl E. Claypoole Jr., 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.

