District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Frank Winfield Collins III, 35, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Leirre Holland, 24, of New Castle, harassment.
•Ronald E. Reiter, 57, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jaden Davis Verrico, 23, of Beaver Falls, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Jocelyn Sophia Kielek, 24, of Slippery Rock, harassment.
•Janene Marie Grossetti, 49, of Butler, harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.