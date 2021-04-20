Police
STATE
•Fraud investigation. Police are investigating a complaint received April 13 that someone had accessed the E-Trade account of a 69-year-old Slippery Rock Township man and withdrew approximately $27,000 over the course of several days.
•Accident. Police said a 16-year-old Volant male, whom they did not identify, was northbound on Route 19 in Washington Township at 11:50 p.m. Saturday when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and struck both a utility pole and a tree. The driver sustained only minor injury, police said, but the truck was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
•Accident. Police said Timothy L, Link, 66, of Butler lost control of his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado because of a medical condition at 11:05 a.m. April 10 on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township and struck a guard rail. Link was treated for his medical condition at the scene and released by emergency medical personnel.
•Accident. Police said Joseph P. Werhnyak, 32, of New Castle lost control of his motorcycle at 1:57 p.m. April 11 on Route 422 in New Castle, resulting in the motorcycle rolling off the roadway and ending up disabled. Werhnyak was not injured. He was wearing a helmet.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Mark Wade, 59, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Edward Amos Koch, 58, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
•Benjamin F. Jones III, 41, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Darryl Lamount Jones Jr., 34, of New Castle, driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control devices, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Ashley Ann Sauer, 35, of Prospect, retail theft and disorderly conduct.
•Deandre Lance Johnson Jr., 28, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving and no headlights.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Kirk A. Edinger, of Ellwood City, four counts of motor vehicles violation.
•Dean A. Edinger, of Ellwood City, four counts of motor vehicles violation.
•Joseph M. Ludwig, of Ellwood City, dumpster permit offense.
•Jennifer Ludwig, of Ellwood City, dumpster permit offense.
•Jacob Clemmer, 26, of Ellwood City, rubbish and garbage.
•Clarence L. Chambers, 44, of Ellwood City, rubbish and garbage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Roger E. Williams, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with residential rental property permit violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.