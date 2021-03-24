District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Yesmilette Gonzalez-Sanchez, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jovoni Parker, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Skylar Christopher Rubcic, 22, of Ellwood City, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of New Castle, aggravated assault, assault by prisoner on another, escape, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Rosemary Huddleston, 55, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Gregory Alan Weber, 51, of New Castle, corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above, unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children and indecent exposure.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•William Charles Shoaff, 48, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Donald A. Mitcheltree Jr., 39, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kyle T. Bradley, 26, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
