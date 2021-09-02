District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Tashawna Shanel Alexander, 29, of Butler, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment.
•Candice Leigh Clark, 29, of New Castle, forgery, access device used to obtain or attempt to obtain property or service and theft by unlawful taking.
JERRY G CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Ronald Lee Fogel, 62, of Fombell, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, false reports, failure to report accident to police and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Terri Follett, 64, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jacob E. Winterbauer, 35, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David J. Gipson, 31, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of harassment.
