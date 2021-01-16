Births
To Anthony Aeschbacher and Alyssah Williamson, a daughter on Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Rodney Parchman Jr. and Lauren Tedrow, a son on Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Nick Anthony Berardi, 21, of New Castle, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, accident damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, no headlights, reckless driving and all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and other motorized recreational vehicles violation.
•Dejuan Marshawn Dawson, 33, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, simple assault and harassment.
