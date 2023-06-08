Births
•To Bryan and Brooke Scheidemantle, of New Castle, a daughter on June 6, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
•To Jeffrey Swanson and Chelsea Elliott, of New Castle, a son on June 6, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Dianna R. Williams, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ryan Michael Carr, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, drug possession and false identification to a law enforcement officer.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Travis Kegley, 33, of Fombell, charged by New Castle police for a firearm ownership charge-gun used in a crime by someone other than the legal gun owner.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Alexis S. Tebeleff, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Darlene Louise Lawson, 61, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Cory Laine Retort, 36, of Hillsville, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
