Births
To Joshua Leist and Katherine Bluedorn-Leist, a daughter at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Justin C. Wagner, 18, of Volant was driving a 2019 Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Wagner and Allen roads in Wilmington Township at 2:44 p.m. Thursday when he failed to negotiate an S curve and hit an embankment. Wagner and a 15-year-old male passenger sustained minor injury and were taking to UPMC Jameson by private vehicle. The car was removed from the scene by Castle Towing.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Donnie Raymond Hunter, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with protective treatment violation.
•Todd Michael Sarver, 57, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with littering near waters.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeffrey Michael White Sr., 49, of Enon Valley, charged by Bessemer police with illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving and driving without a license.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Keyon Lee, 19, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license.
•Gianna M. Ryan, 19, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, failure to obey traffic control devices, disregarding traffic lane and turning movements and required signals violation.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Justin Juan Johnson Jr., 18, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 32, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Justin Matthew Zarlingo, 41, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Robert Lee Gravatt, 31, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Rashund Smith, 42, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Theresa Kaul, 52, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, failure to signal and disregarding traffic lane.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•William Laux, 67, of New Castle, accumulation of garbage and rubbish.
•Matthew J. Rape, 47, of Wampum, nuisance property.
•Harry J. Hein Jr., 65, of Butler, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked vehicles and permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Steve Wayne Chisholm, of New Castle, high grass and weeds.
