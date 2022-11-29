Police
STATE
•Burglary. A person or persons kicked open a garage door in the 4500 block of West State Street in Mahoning Township between 7 p.m. and 7:27 a.m. Nov. 27. Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211 and reference incident number PA2022-1525372.
•Accident. Robert J. Butler, 20, of Berlin Center, Ohio, was walking in the middle of the Eastbound Lane of Route 224 in Mahoning Township around 5:51 a.m. Nov. 27 when he walked into an SUV driven by Michael T. Stefan, 61, of Youngstown. Butler was taken to Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital for unspecified injuries.
•Accident. Elizabeth A. Byler, 39, of Stoneboro, was driving her Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned left onto Route 18 at its intersection with Galilee Road in North Beaver Township at 7:19 p.m. Nov. 22, when a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Betty J. Young, 72, of Wampum, hit the Tahoe. One person was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital for minor chest pain.
•Accident. Brian S. McFarland, 51, of Hillsville, was driving his Ford Bronco at 6:08 a.m. Nov. 21, on Interstate 376 East in Neshannock Township, when he struck a deer in the roadway. He was injured.
•Intentional act. Police said a person placed approximately 250 steel nails in the driveway of a North Beaver Township home between 6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 12:03 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211 and reference incident number PA2022-1485802.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan Philips, 26, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Andre Deangelo McDade, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Benjamin Bradford Bartle, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Kimberly Ann Locke, 39, of New Castle, DUI.
•Ryan James Starr, 41, of Ellwood City, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Christopher Alle Ragula, 45, of Ellwood City, DUI.
•Bryclyn Keely Valles, 19, of New Castle, DUI and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Paul E. Cooper, 74, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and criminal solicitation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Daniel Wayne Bartley, 64, of New Castle, charged by state police with theft and disorderly conduct.
