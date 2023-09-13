District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Latasia Elizabeth Perkins, 23, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Chad J. Hess, 51, of Beaver Falls, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with five violations of the Controlled Substances Act and four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.
•Cathy Lee Heaney, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with retail theft — third or subsequent offense.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Gary Michael Morini Jr., 33, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.
•Sara Corrine Donohue, 47, of New Castle, risking catastrophe, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Lenna Elyse Eggleston, 25, of New Castle, risking catastrophe, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Narterrian Markei King, 34, of New Castle, charged by the PA Bureau of Dog Law with a misdemeanor violation of confinement and control.
