Police
STATE
•Theft. A John Deere lawn mower was stolen between July 14 and 17 from the front porch of a business on Route 208 in Washington Township. Described as having a crack down the hood and a taped-down parking brake, the mower is valued at $500.
•Theft. Three dirt bikes were stolen between 4:30 and 7:30 a.m. Monday from a barn on Mile Hill Road in Perry Township. The fluorescent yellow bikes included a 2017 Honda CRF 450, Yamaha 250F and Honda 125. The number 537 is all around each bike. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 598-2211.
•Burglary. A multicolor Grateful Dead dancing bears backpack purse was stolen from a vehicle at about 8:50 p.m. Monday at McConnells Mill State Park in Slippery Rock Township. The front driver’s side window was smashed to gain entry.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•William Scott Maine Jr., 52, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Tyla Leeann Humphrey, 24, of Youngstown, DUIs.
•Robert Lee Gravatt, DUI, possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Cody Wade Domhoff, 33, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with theft, receiving stolen property and theft of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.