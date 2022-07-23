Correction
•Local. The Best of the Fest event, featuring food specialties from Holy Spirit Parish, St. George Greek Orthodox Church and St. John the Baptist Maronite Church, will take place Aug. 5 and 6 on the grounds of St. Vitus Church. Incorrect dates appeared in the July 16 edition.
Births
To Cody and Angela Black of New Wilmington, a daughter on July 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell.
